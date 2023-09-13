Secretary of State David Scanlan hasn’t been shy about defending New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status from repeated threats, but “over rambunctious” — uncontrollably exuberant; boisterous — seems a reach by Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann, who shared that assessment with Gov. Chris Sununu.
At issue is whether allowing voting by mail in the Iowa caucus makes it a primary. It’s a change proposed by Democrats there who seem worried fringe candidates might upset Joe Biden’s apple cart.
But is it a rose by another name or something thornier? Thorny because New Hampshire state law (RSA 653:9) dictates the date setting for the first-in-the-nation primary, and it states that the primary shall be held at least seven days before any “similar” election.
If Scanlan concludes an Iowa vote with all the features of a primary is a primary, New Hampshire will have to move its primary ahead of whatever the Hawkeye state comes up with.
There’s nothing over rambunctious about that, the clock is ticking and Scanlan is scheduled to announce the filing period for candidates today. Doing so now isn’t chest pounding, it’s the quiet restraint of an able statesman. It’s a quality we’re fortunate that stubbornly persists here in the Granite State.
Our liberties we prize, and our rights we will maintain.
Empathy gets a lot of upsell these days. Our empathy is the subject of influencers, pundits and politicians. We should empathize with Ukraine, surely, and the unhoused. There’s empathy for the hungry, the poor and the environment. When you have empathy, you know it.
It’s good to know the Hobo Railroad in Lincoln and the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad in Meredith will continue to roll on into the future under new management. These lines and others in New Hampshire are of historic significance themselves and they reveal a good deal of beauty off the beaten path.
Last week’s Fox TV presidential debate was hardly that, with candidates shouting over each other, the moderators unable to control them, and an audience that seemed more like a paid Donald Trump rooting section.
Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.