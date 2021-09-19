Some public positions once carried the title of PIO, for Press Information Officer. We get it that times change and job duties change with them. But we were still startled to read that the title for the job at the state Department of Corrections is now the director of “communications, marketing, and employee wellness.”
“Communications” we get. Even “wellness” we understand, although it seems a bit of salt in the wounds to specify “employee wellness” only, leaving out the prisoners (or is it “residents?”) who are the reason for the department’s existence.
But “marketing”? Does the state really need to promote its prison? Is crime really at such a low ebb that New Hampshire needs to compete with other states for new inmates?
Perhaps we are taking things too literally these days. On the same day and page in the Union Leader as appeared the prison marketing reference, a photo of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on her “infrastructure” tour carried a caption that informed readers that she was discussing “plans to replace the Neil R. Underwood Bridge over the Hampton River with state and local officials.”
We’ve heard of using concrete, steel, rebar, and even wood to replace an old bridge. But to replace one with officials? How long is that supposed to last?
It’s too bad that Mr. “Nobody” from Keene has made that his legal name. If Joyce Craig of Manchester had it, the Tuesday mayoral contest could offer voters the choice of Rich Girard, Victoria Sullivan, or Nobody.
No one spoke more eloquently or passionately on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks than did former President George W. Bush at the Shanksville, Pa., memorial service. These are excerpts from his remarks. -Editors
We hold no brief for Manchester resident Joshua Fields, a convicted felon who is considered by a judge to be a danger to the public. But that judge, Landya McCafferty of the U.S. District Court, still saw fit to grant the man early release from prison.
State Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, is on the same track as we have been regarding efforts to strengthen public oversight of police misconduct cases. We have argued that rather than trying to reinvent the wheel with an entire new entity, the powers that be should look to use the existin…