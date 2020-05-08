We have given Gov. Chris Sununu high marks for how he has handled the many challenges that this COVID-19 pandemic has handed him. We don’t think any state’s chief executive officer was or could be prepared for this contagion and its effects. Sununu has acquitted himself well.
We do question, however, his decision to use $25 million in federal COVID-19 funds to give police and firefighters an extra weekly “stipend” of $300 apiece.
The governor, wisely, has had the public and various professional sectors weigh in on a lot of issues related to dealing with and recovering from the pandemic. Perhaps we missed the advisory meeting where this plan was proposed and vetted.
The governor gave as his reason for this weekly bonus pay the fact that as first responders, the firefighters, EMTs, and police are on the front lines whether to treat the sick or arrest the lawbreaker. The extra pay, he said, shows that “we want to be there for them.” This is a way of “incentivizing” these workers.
That sounds very nice and noble. But these workers are trained for the work they do and a lot of them are pretty well compensated for it, in salary, benefits, and retirement. Does the governor have evidence that many of them were likely to walk away from those jobs during this stressful time?
He didn’t say how many first responders would be included in this stipend or for how long. He agreed that other professionals are also facing the same issues and are worthy of consideration.
“There’s going to be an opportunity for a lot of money to be out there,” he said.
But that’s the public’s money, governor, and it is not endless. The “opportunity” for it to be spent needs to be carefully weighed against the need to conserve it for a still very uncertain future.