We have given Gov. Chris Sununu high marks for how he has handled the many challenges that this COVID-19 pandemic has handed him. We don’t think any state’s chief executive officer was or could be prepared for this contagion and its effects. Sununu has acquitted himself well.

We do question, however, his decision to use $25 million in federal COVID-19 funds to give police and firefighters an extra weekly “stipend” of $300 apiece.

The governor, wisely, has had the public and various professional sectors weigh in on a lot of issues related to dealing with and recovering from the pandemic. Perhaps we missed the advisory meeting where this plan was proposed and vetted.

The governor gave as his reason for this weekly bonus pay the fact that as first responders, the firefighters, EMTs, and police are on the front lines whether to treat the sick or arrest the lawbreaker. The extra pay, he said, shows that “we want to be there for them.” This is a way of “incentivizing” these workers.

That sounds very nice and noble. But these workers are trained for the work they do and a lot of them are pretty well compensated for it, in salary, benefits, and retirement. Does the governor have evidence that many of them were likely to walk away from those jobs during this stressful time?

He didn’t say how many first responders would be included in this stipend or for how long. He agreed that other professionals are also facing the same issues and are worthy of consideration.

“There’s going to be an opportunity for a lot of money to be out there,” he said.

But that’s the public’s money, governor, and it is not endless. The “opportunity” for it to be spent needs to be carefully weighed against the need to conserve it for a still very uncertain future.

Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Sunday, May 03, 2020
Editorials

NH has some new rules: Caution more important than ever

Agree with them or not, the new COVID-19 guidelines issued Friday to begin to slowly return New Hampshire to some semblance of “normal” are the product of considerable thought and effort by a pretty broad range of interested parties as well as some limited input from the general public.

Editorials

It's back to class: Here's a tip for some good content

Manchester and other school districts that took a break from their distance learning are back in class this week. Teachers looking for interesting and added content may want to avail themselves of an offer from the New England First Amendment Coalition.

Friday, May 01, 2020
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Editorials

Your COVID-19 info: Upending the rules on health privacy

Agree or not with the state’s decision to share personal health information during the COVID-19 crisis, it is good for the public to be aware of the policy. To our knowledge, however, it wasn’t publicized by state officials. It became public after a Seacoastonline.com article picked up on it…

Sunday, April 26, 2020
Editorials

The NH Tax Twins: Now is not time for business hikes

We don’t know how, but it appears that Gov. Chris Sununu may have put Democrats Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes on his payroll. Either that, or the poor fellows have been swallowing President Trump’s medical advice on coronavirus treatments.

Editorials

A strange incentive: Paying more to be unemployed

Perhaps use of the term “pox” is a bit much in these pandemic days, but some of what Republicans and Democrats have done in rushing to cope with the COVID-19 crisis is nonsensical. It makes one remember that this is still Washington.

Friday, April 24, 2020
Editorials

More 'shovel-ready?' Nothing but big spenders in D.C.

Is everyone in Washington, D.C., now a big-spender? Democrats and Republicans alike seem to be in a race to see who can spend the most taxpayer money the fastest. We have lost track of the number of press releases issued by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan in which they either reque…

Wednesday, April 22, 2020