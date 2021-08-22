We can appreciate Executive Councilor David Wheeler’s vote against the state bonding a $13 million runway connection to a proposed cargo terminal at the Boston-Manchester Regional Airport. Wheeler votes his convictions, which include a reluctance to use taxpayer money for other than direct public benefit. Today, however, it is sometimes difficult to separate public and private dollars and what makes sense. The bond in question is unlikely to be defaulted and end up on the state’s tab. Cargo has been a winner for the airport.
Mayor Joyce Craig and our congressional delegation were jumping for joy when Spirit announced it would be flying from Manchester beginning this fall. But public underwriting of private carriers is a risky business. Besides, aren’t Craig and Company going to need to tap the taxpayer to promote their Boston train plans? We wonder how shuttling people from here to Logan Airport will keep up spirits at our airport.
Tyler Shaw now has a law named after him. We are quite sure Tyler and his family would have much preferred that there was no such law and instead that Tyler was still with us, breathing the fine New Hampshire air and looking forward to a long and productive life. But he was killed at age 20,…
A serious people — the kind of people we once were — would have made serious choices, long before this current debacle was upon them. They would today be trying to learn something from nearly 2,500 dead service members and many more wounded. They would be grimly assessing risk and preparing …
Watching a bit of Gov. Chris Sununu’s COVID-19 update last week, we got the sense that some in the news media would like the governor (and government) to tell people what to do, not merely inform them.
What do all the people eager to move to New Hampshire know that the people eager to leave New Hampshire don’t? Just weeks ago a UNH survey reported a lack of “affordable housing” is causing some younger Granite Staters to “think” about moving elsewhere. Last Friday came another report that M…