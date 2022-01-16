Mayor Joyce Craig, confronted with what looks like a nice little pay scandal in the Manchester Fire Department, has her “policy director” out with the standard government-issue response.

A department member charges that the city may be paying out thousands of overtime dollars to firefighters who are ineligible for them, based on where they reside.

“This is a personnel matter,” says Craig’s policy person, government shorthand for we can’t (or won’t) tell you anything.

Indeed, it is about personnel. The personnel here are in the employ of the city’s taxpayers. They have a right to know what Craig’s administration is doing with tax money.

Friday, January 14, 2022

Stand and fight: Ceding the 2nd CD

When did New Hampshire’s Republican Party develop such an inferiority complex? We reference its House majority attempting to stack the voting deck to win future congressional races in the 1st District while ceding the 2nd District to the Democrats. Somewhere the ghost of Jim Cleveland must b…

Wednesday, January 12, 2022
The Harmony case: What Sununu needs to do

In the matter of Harmony Montgomery, age 7, missing for more than two years, New Hampshire is going to need more than the “it takes a village” platitudes coming from New Hampshire’s outgoing child advocate. New Hampshire needs a full and transparent audit and accounting of any and all intera…

Chuck Morse: Not easily replaced

Outside of the Salem area, where he lives and runs his Freshwater Farms business, and Concord, where he is president of the state Senate, Chuck Morse flies under the radar. That will surely change this year as he campaigns for the U.S. Senate. He has our thanks and best wishes. He has done e…

Sunday, January 09, 2022

An uphill climb: Mr. Darwin, call your office

Some things are supposed to go downhill in New Hampshire. Perhaps it is fitting that even as the state loses the institution that is Secretary of State Bill Gardner, alpine skiing has been turned upside down.

Friday, January 07, 2022

Primary dates: Leave well enough alone

The New Hampshire House did the state a service this week in sustaining a gubernatorial veto of legislation that would overturn the long-held tradition of having state political primaries in the fall. Next year, it should make quick work of spiking a bill that would be worse than the first.

All debts forgiven! College tuition madness

The continued efforts at both state and national levels to “forgive” student loans would stick taxpayers with even more debt while only encouraging the real source of the problem: rampant, incessant, and totally unjustified increases in post-secondary education costs. Colleges and universiti…

Wednesday, January 05, 2022

24-hour warning: Who is this bill for?

The New Hampshire Legislature meets today for the first time in the new year. One piece of legislation carried over from last year would require that local agencies provide 24 hours’ public notice whenever federal officials set up highway checkpoints to apprehend persons who have entered the…

Teach history: But don't distort it

The New Hampshire statute intended to prevent classroom discrimination based on a pupil’s race, gender, or religion sounds a lot like the State of Colorado’s constitutional prohibition against “any distinction or classification of pupils…on account of race or color.” The latter was adopted i…