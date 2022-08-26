What does Ronelle Tshiela know of the content of Chief Aldenberg’s character? Or, for that matter, what does she know about any and all White people in order to presume that they are incapable of judging something as racist?
Isn’t such a view itself racist?
Manchester NAACP president James McKim disagrees with Tshiela. He told our newspaper that he trusts Chief Aldenberg to make the right call in the matter of one of his officers sending a controversial text message to others in the department. The text contained a meme, not created by the officer, that has been described as racist or insensitive.
Is the officer racist? Insensitive? Dumb? Chief Aldenberg hasn’t said what he thinks, but the officer was suspended, took sensitivity training, and was returned to duty. He has since been promoted to sergeant.
We do agree with Tshiela on one thing. We think the public has a right to know the contents of the offending text. That way people can measure for themselves the appropriateness of the chief’s disciplinary action. People may find that they agree with the chief, despite the color of his skin. As of this writing, the department says it is reviewing our right-to-know request. It ought to release it now.
Give Mount Washington Cog Railway owner Wayne Presby credit. He has worked hard to keep the world-famous attraction just that — a mainstay of the North Country’s vitally important tourism business. The Cog Railway has been a part of that business for more than 150 years. It’s a little late t…
It was news to us, and no doubt to Gov. Chris Sununu, but Gen. Donald Bolduc claims his candidacy for the U.S. Senate kept Sununu from seeking that seat. Given Bolduc has been running for that office for two years, how come it took Sununu until recently to remove himself from consideration?
In the Sept. 13 primary, Barbara Griffin will get our vote to be the new state senator from District 16, which includes her hometown of Goffstown as well as Ward 1 in Manchester. New this year under redistricting, Candia is included. Raymond and Hooksett round out the district.
Unless the Wyoming polls are terribly wrong (Dewey defeats Truman), word will have come late Tuesday night that Liz Cheney has lost the Republican congressional primary in that state. As is the case with some here in New Hampshire, there are folks in Wyoming whose misplaced loyalty to Donald…
Among the candidates spouting the Trump line here in New Hampshire is one Karoline Leavitt. Perhaps because she herself isn’t old enough to be in Congress quite yet, her glossy campaign “literature” reflects little substance and no depth.
The trial in Coös County of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy ended last week with a jury acquitting the Ukrainian national of manslaughter and negligent homicide in the deaths of seven motorcycle riders and passengers three years ago. The post-verdict criticism by Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General …
The historic inflation in America today is largely the result of incredible overspending by the federal government, particularly President Joe Biden’s “go big” American Rescue Plan pushed through at the start of his term. Former Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, among others, warned …