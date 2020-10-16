The Gate City of Nashua may wish to consider closing the gates for a bit of a cooldown.

A Nashua school board member, who is also president of the local chapter of the NAACP, took to social media to criticize parents of school children who want in-school learning restored. Board member Gloria Timmons wrote that she considered the action to be “white upper middle class woman (sic) bitching led by Jessica Brown.”

What a stupid statement, which was rightly called out as a racist remark by one of the parents. One need not be put into some “class” simply for wanting to see kids returned to in-school learning at the earliest opportunity.

Not incidentally, the Jessica Brown singled out by Timmons as leading the “white woman bitching’’ brigade is also a member of the board of education in Nashua.

As foolish as Timmons’ statement was (she has removed it from her Facebook page), we hope it doesn’t lead to any formal investigation or denunciation by the school board. We suspect Timmons realizes she went overboard. It would be nice to see her admit it but we don’t think war should be declared if she doesn’t.

