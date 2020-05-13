What to do about New Hampshire’s high school graduations in the midst of the COVID-19 contagion? Each school district will decide its own course. Getting as much input from students and families as can practically be done is commendable.

The smaller schools may be best equipped to conduct the traditional in-person ceremonies. They may need a slightly bigger venue than usual, but they ought to be able to accommodate immediate families and still maintain the social distancing that has been one of the best weapons in fighting the disease.

The smaller schools are also where the actual ceremony may be of more significance to the graduates. Knowing most or all of your classmates for three or four years or longer makes the final event one that you would not want to miss.

No offense intended toward our biggest high schools, but being one name among several hundred makes these big events a bit less meaningful. It’s also more difficult to bounce those banned but ever-present beachballs if the graduates are going to be spread out over several acres.

Likewise, the “virtual” ceremonies being considered by some schools may be meaningful for the smaller ones but seem hardly worth the effort for the big ones. Some superintendents are also considering delaying until the traditional ceremonies can be held.

Whatever the determination, the Class of 2020 already has a distinction like no other. Its members have dealt with circumstances unlike those of any other graduating class since World War II. We expect the lessons learned will prove invaluable down the road. Congratulations to them all.

Sunday, May 10, 2020
Friday, May 08, 2020
Editorials

What's with bonus pay? $300 weekly for first responders

We have given Gov. Chris Sununu high marks for how he has handled the many challenges that this COVID-19 pandemic has handed him. We don’t think any state’s chief executive officer was or could be prepared for this contagion and its effects. Sununu has acquitted himself well.

Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Sunday, May 03, 2020
Editorials

NH has some new rules: Caution more important than ever

Agree with them or not, the new COVID-19 guidelines issued Friday to begin to slowly return New Hampshire to some semblance of “normal” are the product of considerable thought and effort by a pretty broad range of interested parties as well as some limited input from the general public.

Editorials

It's back to class: Here's a tip for some good content

Manchester and other school districts that took a break from their distance learning are back in class this week. Teachers looking for interesting and added content may want to avail themselves of an offer from the New England First Amendment Coalition.

Friday, May 01, 2020
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Editorials

Your COVID-19 info: Upending the rules on health privacy

Agree or not with the state’s decision to share personal health information during the COVID-19 crisis, it is good for the public to be aware of the policy. To our knowledge, however, it wasn’t publicized by state officials. It became public after a Seacoastonline.com article picked up on it…

Sunday, April 26, 2020
Editorials

The NH Tax Twins: Now is not time for business hikes

We don’t know how, but it appears that Gov. Chris Sununu may have put Democrats Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes on his payroll. Either that, or the poor fellows have been swallowing President Trump’s medical advice on coronavirus treatments.