What to do about New Hampshire’s high school graduations in the midst of the COVID-19 contagion? Each school district will decide its own course. Getting as much input from students and families as can practically be done is commendable.
The smaller schools may be best equipped to conduct the traditional in-person ceremonies. They may need a slightly bigger venue than usual, but they ought to be able to accommodate immediate families and still maintain the social distancing that has been one of the best weapons in fighting the disease.
The smaller schools are also where the actual ceremony may be of more significance to the graduates. Knowing most or all of your classmates for three or four years or longer makes the final event one that you would not want to miss.
No offense intended toward our biggest high schools, but being one name among several hundred makes these big events a bit less meaningful. It’s also more difficult to bounce those banned but ever-present beachballs if the graduates are going to be spread out over several acres.
Likewise, the “virtual” ceremonies being considered by some schools may be meaningful for the smaller ones but seem hardly worth the effort for the big ones. Some superintendents are also considering delaying until the traditional ceremonies can be held.
Whatever the determination, the Class of 2020 already has a distinction like no other. Its members have dealt with circumstances unlike those of any other graduating class since World War II. We expect the lessons learned will prove invaluable down the road. Congratulations to them all.