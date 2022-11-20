Here’s to the common Joe Smith or Jane Jones or Steve Piispanen. It’s encouraging to see when they take a stand and defend themselves when they believe they are being wronged.
Piispanen, descendant of Finnish immigrants, owns Keene Auto Body. When a large insurance company refused to cough up the full cost for a proper car repair in his shop, Piispanen represented himself in taking the issue to small claims court seeking $1,093 and change. The court dismissed the case, ruling that the insurance company had not been consulted by the insured motorist in “assigning” the matter to Keene Auto Body.
According to the publication Claims Journal, he wrote his own legal briefs and personally appeared to make his oral argument before the state’s top justices. He has no legal training and “just winged it,” he told the Journal. And he has done this before.
Piispanen may still lose the claims case, but just seeing a fellow stand for what’s right as he sees it is better than cryptocurrency. It’s gold. The New Hampshire bar better take notice.
Its polling was off, but the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College called it exactly right in declining to host or to participate in a post-election panel that would have included the disgraced Rudy Giuliani.
It is no doubt well intended, but a landlord’s idea to have Manchester house homeless people in “pods” placed in out-of-the-way locations around the city strikes us as unworkable and potentially dangerous.
After a big turnout last Tuesday, the Town of Derry wants to go back to using Pinkerton Academy for its elections. We have a couple of questions. Will there be enough kitty litter available? How about parking for all those out-of-state buses?
Many political experts predicted a “big red wave” in last Tuesday’s elections, not only in New Hampshire but across the country. It didn’t happen, in part because the big red wave ran into a small orange man.
Whereas it has long been our custom to commemorate November 11, the anniversary of the ending of World War I, by paying tribute to the heroes of that tragic struggle and by rededicating ourselves to the cause of peace; and
The election is over and we are looking forward to several months of peace before the campaigning begins again for the New Hampshire primary. The Republican version is just a little more than a year from now. The Democrats are still deciding.