A New York state court has caused liberals to faint dead away this week. It has ruled that because the state constitution limits voting to “citizens,” others cannot participate.
Politicians in New York City, the Baghdad on the Hudson, had decided that non-citizens, whether fresh off the boat or under the fence or there for decades, ought to have the same right that many Americans fought and died for in wars declared and otherwise for two centuries.
Their interest, we suspect, had much more to do with whom the non-voters were likely to reward with their votes than with any more noble sentiment.
We aren’t surprised by the Big Apple’s attempt. We are always pleased, though, whenever a court can read history and context.
Modern Boss Tweeds will not be deterred, we are certain. No doubt their next attempt at enlarging their vote will also include shipping absentee ballots and instructions to other countries.
Mike Pence rates low with some Americans because he was a loyal vice president to Donald Trump. But in a dark hour and under incredible pressure, Pence put loyalty to his country first and may have saved it in the bargain.
Fans of the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth by name, are upset that businesses are using it to sell their products. There is something distasteful, it is said, about celebrating the end of American slavery by selling ice cream and toothpicks, among other things.
Happy the Elephant may want to seek a review of the New York court of appeals ruling that has denied her her freedom from the Bronx Zoo. The judicial majority dismissed Happy’s case this week on the grounds that as a “nonhuman animal” she “does not have a legally cognizable right to be at li…
State education commissioner Frank Edelblut, a repeated source of liberal angst and teacher union agitation, appears not to be shaken by it. He keeps doing his job of trying to bring innovation to education while guarding to keep politics out of the classroom.