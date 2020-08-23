Our home mail last week included a plea from a political party that we vote by mail this fall. Ironically, the sender wasn’t the Democratic Party, which spent much of its convention time beating the drum for such voting.

No, this piece of mail was from the New Hampshire Republican Party, urging us to join President Trump and vote by absentee ballot.

“I will be an absentee voter. We have a lot of absentee voters. It works, so we are in favor of absentee,” read the quote from Trump on the piece’s cover.

Trump likes to say there is a difference between such absentee voting and universal mail-in voting that several states use and more intend to during this COVID-19 time. He claims the Post Office can’t be trusted and that millions of ballots will be sent to wrong addresses. Perhaps he was thinking of his own party in New Hampshire? Our piece (an application, not a ballot) was personally addressed but helpfully added “or current resident” in the address field.

We believe this is the piece that was recalled by the party after it was discovered that all ballot applications had been addressed to the Durham town clerk. Conspiracy theories abounded over this error. It was a Republican trick, claimed some, designed to clog up liberal Durham’s voting. It was proof, said others, that Republicans were trying to discourage any mail-in voting.

That makes about as much sense as Trump’s claim that the U.S. wouldn’t have so many COVID cases if we just stopped testing for the virus. It is reasonable to believe that the state GOP wants to encourage registered Republicans to vote this November and that voting absentee can overcome COVID-related reluctance to vote in person. We chalk up the Durham address business to a mailing house error. Of course, assuming that registered Republicans are going to vote a straight ticket this November, whether in person or at the kitchen table, may be an error as well.

Friday, August 21, 2020
Editorials

Police transparency: A push in the right direction

  • Updated

Governor Sununu’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency continues its work this week. On Wednesday members heard from Attorney General Gordon MacDonald that police misconduct complaints should be investigated by an independent state panel.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Editorials

Tracking bias: Leave IDs out

Governor Sununu’s commission on law enforcement accountability, community and transparency has released a report on their findings and recommendations. There are a number of perfectly reasonable ideas contained in the report including renewed focus on community policing and engagement.

Editorials

VP contender: A disappointing kickoff

Once the party tickets were in place, (the upcoming conventions are a formality) it didn’t take long for the BS to start flying in both directions. Donald Trump tagged Kamala Harris as nasty, a mad woman. and possibly ineligible to run for Vice President.

Friday, August 14, 2020
Editorials

Masks and motorcycles: Sununu walking the fine line

Usually the site of masked characters on motorcycles would conjure images of rogue biker gangs as portrayed in grindhouse cinema. This year we hope many visitors enjoying a delayed and modified motorcycle week in Laconia will adopt the mask as a new piece of motorcycle safety equipment.

Editorials

School officers: A valuable resource

A state commission studying police in New Hampshire believes that the question of police as school resource officers should be made at the local level. That’s a good recommendation. We think most school districts would be wise to maintain those positions.

Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Editorials

Unemployment can pay: 33% more

A story that ran as part of our “What’s Working” series by Mike Cousineau this week revealed an interesting fact about the “enhanced unemployment” that was offered as part of the federal coronavirus relief package. The interesting fact was that the federal unemployment enhancement resulted i…

Editorials

Manchester city clerk: A different government experience

We have a bone to pick with the Manchester City Clerk’s office. Judging from recent personal experience, Clerk Matt Normand’s staff is much too pleasant as well as efficient to be representing the public sector. People are going to get the wrong idea.

Sunday, August 09, 2020
Friday, August 07, 2020
Editorials

Once a B2 bomber: Now a typo

We recently received a note from a staffer representing a member of our federal delegation. It appears that a recent item they had sent us was taking credit for several hundred million dollars in federal spending while the real number was several hundred billion dollars.

Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Editorials

Finally wider: Under budget too

An item in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News brought some welcome news. The current phase of the Interstate 93 widening project is finally coming to a close this fall.

Sunday, August 02, 2020
Editorials

Personal choices during COVID-19: The New Hampshire way

This afternoon the green flag will wave at New Hampshire Motor Speedway over NASCAR’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Over the past several months the option of attending any in- person sporting events has been in the same category as going to the cinema: out of the question.