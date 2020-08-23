Our home mail last week included a plea from a political party that we vote by mail this fall. Ironically, the sender wasn’t the Democratic Party, which spent much of its convention time beating the drum for such voting.
No, this piece of mail was from the New Hampshire Republican Party, urging us to join President Trump and vote by absentee ballot.
“I will be an absentee voter. We have a lot of absentee voters. It works, so we are in favor of absentee,” read the quote from Trump on the piece’s cover.
Trump likes to say there is a difference between such absentee voting and universal mail-in voting that several states use and more intend to during this COVID-19 time. He claims the Post Office can’t be trusted and that millions of ballots will be sent to wrong addresses. Perhaps he was thinking of his own party in New Hampshire? Our piece (an application, not a ballot) was personally addressed but helpfully added “or current resident” in the address field.
We believe this is the piece that was recalled by the party after it was discovered that all ballot applications had been addressed to the Durham town clerk. Conspiracy theories abounded over this error. It was a Republican trick, claimed some, designed to clog up liberal Durham’s voting. It was proof, said others, that Republicans were trying to discourage any mail-in voting.
That makes about as much sense as Trump’s claim that the U.S. wouldn’t have so many COVID cases if we just stopped testing for the virus. It is reasonable to believe that the state GOP wants to encourage registered Republicans to vote this November and that voting absentee can overcome COVID-related reluctance to vote in person. We chalk up the Durham address business to a mailing house error. Of course, assuming that registered Republicans are going to vote a straight ticket this November, whether in person or at the kitchen table, may be an error as well.