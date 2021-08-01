As wrenching as they are to read, the multiple indictments handed up last week in the ongoing Youth Development Center probe is an encouraging sign. If the 10 men who were named are found guilty, they should consider themselves lucky that they won’t be punished in the way they allegedly punished troubled teenagers.
The allegations stretch over a period of decades. They involve multiple instances of teens being sexually abused. Some of the men are accused of the acts. Others are accused of aiding and abetting the assaults.
All of which prompts the question as to how all of this went on and who was responsible for letting it happen? Someone had to have been in charge. It beggars belief that as long-lasting and numerous as these alleged crimes were, that no one other than the accused had any knowledge or inkling of what was taking place.
And if higher-ups were clueless, just what kind of oversight system did they employ to protect the very vulnerable kids whose protection was their duty?
The state is ultimately responsible for what allegedly went on. Beyond the criminal cases it will prosecute, the Attorney General ought to find out how such conditions were allowed to exist and who let them.
