The old line about “a billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking real money” has lost its punch in today’s COVID-19 world. But that doesn’t mean we should just keep on spending.

In fact, it is vital that our elected representatives at all levels of government find ways to stop spending on anything but what is absolutely essential for our health, safety, and defense.

Which is why we found heartening news in the position of Rockingham County’s commissioners that a planned $40 million office building be put on hold for this year.

Commissioner Kevin Coyle had it exactly right in speaking with Union Leader correspondent Jason Schreiber this week. Such spending now would be irresponsible, he said.

Added Commissioner Thomas Tombarello, “With the world upside down and 22 million unemployed, it’s pretty hard for me to go out and spend taxpayers’ money.”

The same attitude should hold true for towns and cities and the state. The City of Manchester seems to finally be creeping in the right direction. But Mayor Joyce Craig and an aldermanic majority continue to refuse to bite the bullet on furloughs for all but essential city workers.

Craig claims that a hiring freeze will save more money than a difficult furlough process. But both are needed.

At the state level, not all the increased spending on the pandemic’s effects is from the federal government (for which we will all pay, too). Instead of feuding over control of those federal purse strings, the Legislature and Gov. Sununu need to be working together to cut state spending as much and as quickly as possible.

As Commissioner Coyle says, “We’re in a whole different world.” We need to control that world as much as possible.

Sunday, April 19, 2020
Editorials

It was a good ruling by Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling last week in ordering that a report ordered by a public entity, paid for by the public, and involving publicly elected officials should be made available to the public. That such common sense has to be ordered is absurd.

Convict Terrance Perkins of Chocorua, ordered sent to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns, remains jailed pending release details. A Wednesday editorial misstated his status.

