New Hampshire’s “Child Advocate” appears to be advocating for less public scrutiny of the dealings and failings of agencies charged with protecting children. Moira O’Neill is on holdover status, having decided to move on. The sooner the better.
In an interview with the Union Leader last week, O’Neill worried that the state has shared too much information with the public about the effort to find Harmony Montgomery and how the little girl ended up missing. O’Neill claims concern for Harmony’s siblings and — get this — concern for federal funding. Like a true bureaucrat, she can cite chapter and verse of federal laws and confidentiality restrictions.
“It was really a risk for the governor to release that information,” she says.
The bigger risk here is to leave any stone unturned in the effort to find the little girl, and in not acting on what is known in the Harmony case to quickly plug any “cracks” through which she fell.
We were pleasantly surprised that state officials have been as forthcoming as they have been. We credit Gov. Chris Sununu for this; he gets it.
“Withholding vital information that can and should be made public to help aid in the search for Harmony would be a dereliction of duty,” Sununu’s spokesman said in response to O’Neill’s complaint. Noting the law, the spokesman said “certain discretion was taken to remove personal details not pertinent to finding Harmony.”
That is exactly right. The circumstances here are such that the state could surely make the case, if necessary, for waiving any boilerplate rules that hamper the investigation. O’Neill’s angst over shielding individual actors within the state’s child protection agency is also misplaced.
The state’s Child Advocate ought to be front and center in the efforts to find Harmony and to find out what went wrong, instead of advocating for keeping the public in the dark.
Gov. Chris Sununu was right to veto legislation requiring out-of-state students at our public colleges to pass a civics test in order to graduate. In-state students will soon need to fulfill such a requirement in order to graduate from high school.
We don’t know what Manchester aldermen may have done at a scheduled Tuesday night traffic committee meeting regarding snow-emergency towing. But here’s a thought: the objective ought to be a parking-friendly solution for a city trying to attract new residents.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s symbolic gesture of pulling Russia vodka from state liquor store shelves is laudatory. But it would have packed more of a punch if the state had either dumped the stuff down the drain (as did some other locales) or found another way to dispose of it. Instead, the state ap…
Russia thug-in-chief Vladimir Putin has told the world that he intends to reassemble the Evil Empire that President Ronald Reagan rallied America to defeat three decades ago. Putin has already begun the process and his invasion of Ukraine last week is another huge mouthful. America lets him …
New Hampshire Senate Democrats want to spend millions more taxpayer dollars to “recruit and retain” workers involved with long-term care. Is this a conflict of interest? Are the politicians thinking of their own long-term care?
A lawsuit to remove a Bible from a POW-MIA display at the Manchester Veterans medical center has been withdrawn. The litigants say they will instead seek a second display to honor veterans of all faiths — and those with none. That’s nice, but the Veterans Administration should not let down i…
We don’t know how often it happens, but we can agree with House Speaker Sherman Packard’s legislation that would ban the police from “profiling” motorcyclists on our roads. Now could Packard and responsible bikers work with police to crack down on flagrant violations of bike noise laws?