Gov. Chris Sununu wishes to double the state’s “Rainy Day” Fund, up to as much as $300 million. In his budget address last week, he said he has never understood why the state has such a “tight limit” on what he calls the state’s “savings account.”
He might want to ask his father. John Sununu once worked for Meldrim Thomson Jr., the fiscally conservative governor who did so much to fight big government and its big taxes. (Speaking of big government, we will withhold judgment on young Sununu’s plan for a new Department of Energy until we see cost figures for this. How is the present system not working? How will a new one work better?)
Mel Thomson didn’t like the very concept of a rainy day fund. This is the people’s money, he argued, taken from them via taxes and fees. Any of it that is not needed for running their government ought to be returned to them. It ought to be earning interest for its owners, not the state.
The bigger the pot of money in this “savings account,” the greater the temptation to use it to plug budget holes rather than to cut government spending. That’s something fiscal conservatives in Concord ought to consider before they keep more of the public’s money.