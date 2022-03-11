There should be no surprise that so many parents of eligible New Hampshire students have signed up for educational vouchers. Given what is happening in public schools, we expect ever more parents to flee them.
We’re not referring to reading, writing, and arithmetic, though standards there are uneven. We refer instead to the push for parents and the public to accept without question the left’s social agenda as the new gospel.
A Manchester mom is suing the school district over a policy that can only encourage impressionable children to question their gender. The policy tells kids that their wishes to choose a “gender expression” must be respected and that teachers and fellow students are to refer to the student using pronouns the student prefers, rather than he or she.
What’s more, the school is not to “reveal a student’s transgender status or gender nonconforming presentation to others, including parents … unless the student has authorized such disclosure.”
The mother discovered by accident that the school was referring to the child by other than his or her birth name. When a teacher told the mother that “we will absolutely respect your wishes,” the teacher was quickly corrected by the principal, who told her “we cannot disclose a student’s choice to parents if asked not to.”
The Manchester school board adopted this policy after the state adopted transgender non-discrimination legislation. Liberals have run with this to push their agenda everywhere.
Witness their opposition to a bill to limit school sports to boys or girls. As has happened elsewhere, the concern here is that boys “identifying” as girls will crowd female athletes out of their spots. Given demands for “equity,” soon enough we will have amateur sports teams being required to select players not based on their prowess but on what is “fair.”
Rep. Leah Cushman, R-Weare, said it best about the bill she has co-sponsored.
“We are in a really weird extreme pendulum right now, fighting for LGBTQ and trans rights that is conflicting with women’s rights. This is not an attack on transgender people. It is just an attempt to balance those rights and give the state the ability to differentiate.”
House Bill 1180 should be approved; and the Manchester school board should withdraw a policy that is not only wrongheaded but is likely to prove costly to taxpayers and school children alike.
New Hampshire’s “Child Advocate” appears to be advocating for less public scrutiny of the dealings and failings of agencies charged with protecting children. Moira O’Neill is on holdover status, having decided to move on. The sooner the better.
Rene Cushing has stepped down, for now, as Democratic Leader of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He has been forced to turn his attention from fighting for the causes and issues in which he believes and instead focus on his battle with cancer. If cancer could be beaten by the best…
Gov. Chris Sununu was right to veto legislation requiring out-of-state students at our public colleges to pass a civics test in order to graduate. In-state students will soon need to fulfill such a requirement in order to graduate from high school.
We don’t know what Manchester aldermen may have done at a scheduled Tuesday night traffic committee meeting regarding snow-emergency towing. But here’s a thought: the objective ought to be a parking-friendly solution for a city trying to attract new residents.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s symbolic gesture of pulling Russia vodka from state liquor store shelves is laudatory. But it would have packed more of a punch if the state had either dumped the stuff down the drain (as did some other locales) or found another way to dispose of it. Instead, the state ap…
Russia thug-in-chief Vladimir Putin has told the world that he intends to reassemble the Evil Empire that President Ronald Reagan rallied America to defeat three decades ago. Putin has already begun the process and his invasion of Ukraine last week is another huge mouthful. America lets him …
New Hampshire Senate Democrats want to spend millions more taxpayer dollars to “recruit and retain” workers involved with long-term care. Is this a conflict of interest? Are the politicians thinking of their own long-term care?