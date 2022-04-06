Fair enough. With all that is wrong in the world these days, a little humor is very much appreciated.
What we doubt was appreciated by many is the foul language that young Sununu tossed around repeatedly during his appearance before the Gridiron Club. He sounded more like Will Smith at the Oscars than the man who currently holds the position of Governor of New Hampshire.
He needs to take that position seriously. He needs to understand that when he speaks it is the office which he is representing. His claim that he was speaking at a private event is absurd. The Gridiron Club is comprised of hundreds of journalists. Word gets out.
Sununu is seeking reelection. There is serious talk that he may seek national office thereafter. The Washington club often hears from presidents and those who aspire to that office. Sununu was being given a tryout. He got some cheap laughs but he bombed with his “F-bombs.”
He would do well to spend time crafting some truly clever lines that better show his intellect than do four-letter words.
Whatever the spin or slant of the particular media back home, the work of on-the-ground correspondents in covering the horrendous war in Ukraine has been nothing short of admirable and in some ways astonishing.
Gov. Chris Sununu is getting it from all sides, which usually means he’s doing something right. In this case, it was his promise to veto a redistricting plan for New Hampshire’s two congressional districts. As drawn, the map might have made Elbridge Gerry (of Gerrymandering fame) green with envy.
It is dawning on more legislators that using state run stores to peddle pot may not be a great branding image for New Hampshire. Plus, the scheme isn’t likely to make anywhere near the money initially estimated. Perhaps smoke got in their eyes?
