The ‘forensic autopsy,’ i.e, recount of Windham NH proves no fraud, no steal. The election was not stolen, it was won. Despite efforts of some to undermine public trust in results, the process as ever has proven to be fair. Shame on those who would seek to destroy that deserved trust.”

—Tom Rath @polguru on Twitter

Former state attorney general Rath’s weekend tweet perfectly summed up the results of the painstaking and unprecedented process that played out totally in public view and gave the lie to yet another of the claims that the 2020 election was a fraud.

The results of the Windham review or of others, of course, will never convince or satisfy Trumpian disciples who were either taken in by the con or are a party to it. In the theater of the absurd that we are witnessing, an election that reelected Gov. Chris Sununu and restored a Republican legislature was still a fraud because their guy didn’t win.

Who profits from this situation beside the Madman of Mar-a-Lago are the Democrats who are using these conspiracy claims to push a national takeover of election law. Legitimate state measures to strengthen voting integrity are being smeared as Republican voter suppression and disenfranchisement.

Democrats Chris Pappas, Annie Kuster, and Maggie Hassan may want to donate (dark money, naturally) to the Trump treasury. He is their most valuable player.

 
Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Mickelson’s win: Beating Father Time

It was easy to root for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship last weekend. The little boy who learned to play golf left-handed by standing opposite his right-handed dad and mirroring dad’s swing has long been a crowd favorite. He is not only immensely gifted; he is imaginative and willing …

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Exclusion therapy: Derryfield School dilemma

We weren’t surprised that some Derryfield School alumni calling themselves an “inclusion alliance” are demanding the exclusion of Shannon McGinley from the board of trustees. More and more these days, “inclusion” is defined on both left and right as including only those with like-minded views.

Plaistow personnel: Nothing to see, move along

It may not have been a capital offense, but his fellow Plaistow selectmen had every right to be upset with their board chairman about being kept in the dark concerning the status of the chief of police.

Plaistow again: Who called the cops?

Plaistow was in the news more than once last week. And this time, judging from the swarm of state and local police involved, one might think a capital offense was involved.

Friday, May 21, 2021

Big and bold: Manchester's future

Some preliminary thoughts on the Manchester school superintendent’s proposal to build a huge new high school to hold at least 3,500 students:

A drive-by parade: Memorial Day downer

It is disappointing to read that this year’s Manchester Memorial Day parade will be a drive-by affair only. No marching bands. No scout troops. No flags flying. No veterans stepping off.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Doffing tax cap: Donchess argues for status quo

Nashua’s unenforceable statutory tax cap is working fine, why mess with it? That seemed to be the gist of the mayor’s testimony to a House committee Monday, speaking against a bill proposed by his own city’s senator.

Flags flapping: But not a lot of glory here

That flap you may have heard last week had to do with the American flag. The issue was whether it should have flown at full staff or half last Saturday. Presidential and gubernatorial proclamations flew like confetti.