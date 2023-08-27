New Hampshire National Guard’s eagle-eyed soldiers scored gold and silver medals in a regional matchup with peers from across New England for the second year running last week.

Participants battled it out at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont, Aug. 18-20th, in a variety of feats of arms, including an anti-body armor team match — four seconds to place two shots to a target’s torso and a third with a pistol to the head. That may sound like Call of Duty, but it’s serious business when the bullets are real and the targets may someday be too.

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Sing hallelujah: Come on get happy

Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Wednesday, August 16, 2023

If Faro builds it: Whole Foods will come to Salem

A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.

Sunday, August 13, 2023
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Sunday, August 06, 2023

Let’s raise taxes! How to grow government

A liberal “fiscal policy” think tank says that had New Hampshire kept business tax rates higher, the state could have spent even more money. On what? Why on growing the government, of course.

Wednesday, August 02, 2023

Swim safe: Be aware of cyanobacteria

Sharks get all the press — even leaping into headlines while chomping a fisherman’s catch off Cape Cod — but a greater peril lurks below the stiller waters of our lacustrine land. Cyanobacteria.