New Hampshire National Guard’s eagle-eyed soldiers scored gold and silver medals in a regional matchup with peers from across New England for the second year running last week.
Participants battled it out at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont, Aug. 18-20th, in a variety of feats of arms, including an anti-body armor team match — four seconds to place two shots to a target’s torso and a third with a pistol to the head. That may sound like Call of Duty, but it’s serious business when the bullets are real and the targets may someday be too.
In rifle and pistol matches, Guardsmen had the chance to earn points towards coveted EIC (Excellence in Competition) badges.
In the end, New Hampshire’s “Alpha” team secured first place, followed by New Hampshire’s “Bravo” team in second, with Vermont’s “Alpha” team third. The Granite State’s 11 competitors earned 30 team and individual awards, landing an invite to next year’s prestigious “All-Army” small arms championships at Fort Benning, Georgia.
“I do not recall a time when the first and second place teams were so evenly matched,” said Capt. Patrick Randall, whose Alpha team edged Bravo.
Ethan Allen would be proud. During the early days of the American Revolutionary War, Allen and his Green Mountain Boys surprised the British garrison at Fort Ticonderoga. Asked by a British commander on whose authority he demanded the fort’s surrender, Allen reportedly replied: “In the name of the great Jehovah and the Continental Congress!”
Big words, taken seriously because of the guns behind them.
Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.
A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.