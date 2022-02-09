At least there was no beating around the bush with this woman. We understand what a bootlicker is.
It was harder to parse out the particulars in a fight among liberal Democrats over one Manchester representative’s use of the “N word” in speaking with a Black activist at the State House. She apparently wasn’t directing the term at the young man but still her head must roll because no White person is allowed to utter the term no matter the context.
Democratic legislative leaders demanded the woman be removed from a House committee and the Republican majority was pleased to comply. Meanwhile, a longtime loyal liberal legislator was pounced upon because she had the temerity to inquire about that missing context. You are on our list and we will oppose you in your next primary, the Merrimack woman was told.
Even more absurd was Nashua Rep. Manny Espitia’s statement about the young Black activist involved with the “N-word” woman. During their confrontation, the woman called State House security. According to Espitia, this was akin to putting the man in fear for his life. After all, the offending legislator had to be “fully cognizant of the heightened dangers Black men face in this country in the presence of law enforcement.”
We leave it to fellow Democrat Rep. Peter Leishman to put a bow on this one.
“This stuff is getting crazy now,” he said. “People are getting all worked up and throwing around wild accusations.”
Winter’s end can’t come too soon. These people need to go outside and get some fresh air. We’re going back to solving the Wordle.
Gov. Chris Sununu is generally good about being upfront with the public. That is why we were puzzled recently about letters he exchanged with the Massachusetts’ high court in the matter of Harmony Montgomery, a little girl who hasn’t been seen in more than two years.
Some of those convicted for the invasion of the U.S. Capitol last year have said they were only following the urgings of Donald Trump and that they are sorry they did so. Will these people be included in the pardons that Trump is promising rioters if he somehow reclaims the White House?
Tom Brady has announced his retirement from professional football. It seems clear that he had made that decision earlier than his Tuesday announcement but, understandably, he didn’t like the fact that some news media reported it before he did. His camp should have simply said “no comment” af…
Having legislators in Concord write the visitation rules for hospitals and nursing homes strikes us as bad medicine. But those facilities need very much to understand why such a measure is even under consideration.
Don’t look now, but efforts are underway by some New Hampshire public officials to add on more taxes and fees even as the governor and Republican-led legislature work to cut them. It is a perpetual game of whack-a-mole.
We doubt that Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza were satisfied with the non-answers they received on the matter of costs to Manchester taxpayers to restore train service to Boston. They have been around City Hall long enough to know that “we don’t know yet” is not a good sign.