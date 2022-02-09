Locked in winter’s icy grip, one almost looks forward to each day’s fresh political outrage, even when some are tougher to figure out than a Wordle.

We were almost grateful for the anti-vaxxer who last week accused conservative New Hampshire legislators of being “bootlickers” for not embracing an absurd bill to “audit” the 2020 election. (Is there no vaccine to ward off multiple conspiracy theories?) You are on our list, she told them, and your political days are numbered.

At least there was no beating around the bush with this woman. We understand what a bootlicker is.

It was harder to parse out the particulars in a fight among liberal Democrats over one Manchester representative’s use of the “N word” in speaking with a Black activist at the State House. She apparently wasn’t directing the term at the young man but still her head must roll because no White person is allowed to utter the term no matter the context.

Democratic legislative leaders demanded the woman be removed from a House committee and the Republican majority was pleased to comply. Meanwhile, a longtime loyal liberal legislator was pounced upon because she had the temerity to inquire about that missing context. You are on our list and we will oppose you in your next primary, the Merrimack woman was told.

Even more absurd was Nashua Rep. Manny Espitia’s statement about the young Black activist involved with the “N-word” woman. During their confrontation, the woman called State House security. According to Espitia, this was akin to putting the man in fear for his life. After all, the offending legislator had to be “fully cognizant of the heightened dangers Black men face in this country in the presence of law enforcement.”

We leave it to fellow Democrat Rep. Peter Leishman to put a bow on this one.

“This stuff is getting crazy now,” he said. “People are getting all worked up and throwing around wild accusations.”

Winter’s end can’t come too soon. These people need to go outside and get some fresh air. We’re going back to solving the Wordle.

Sunday, February 06, 2022

Titles 2.0: Cheaper, faster, stronger, smarter

Vehicle titles are printed to look valuable, like stock certificates or bearer bonds, but are they in fact vestigial? Or worse, like your appendix or wisdom teeth, mostly an opportunity for malady?

Friday, February 04, 2022

Harmony facts: Why the letter holdup?

Gov. Chris Sununu is generally good about being upfront with the public. That is why we were puzzled recently about letters he exchanged with the Massachusetts’ high court in the matter of Harmony Montgomery, a little girl who hasn’t been seen in more than two years.

Wednesday, February 02, 2022

Sununu speaks: Sensibility shocks

Some of those convicted for the invasion of the U.S. Capitol last year have said they were only following the urgings of Donald Trump and that they are sorry they did so. Will these people be included in the pardons that Trump is promising rioters if he somehow reclaims the White House?

Thanks, TB: We won’t see his equal

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from professional football. It seems clear that he had made that decision earlier than his Tuesday announcement but, understandably, he didn’t like the fact that some news media reported it before he did. His camp should have simply said “no comment” af…

Sunday, January 30, 2022

Visiting the dying: A new law isn't the answer

Having legislators in Concord write the visitation rules for hospitals and nursing homes strikes us as bad medicine. But those facilities need very much to understand why such a measure is even under consideration.

Friday, January 28, 2022

Help is on the way: How did Manchester manage?

Manchester has been without an economic development director for more than two years, during which time, according to Mayor Joyce Craig’s recent campaign, the city has been a raging success.

‘Occupancy’ tax: It’s whack-a-mole time

Don’t look now, but efforts are underway by some New Hampshire public officials to add on more taxes and fees even as the governor and Republican-led legislature work to cut them. It is a perpetual game of whack-a-mole.

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Train costs: No one seems to know

  • Carl Perreault

We doubt that Aldermen Joe Kelly Levasseur and Ed Sapienza were satisfied with the non-answers they received on the matter of costs to Manchester taxpayers to restore train service to Boston. They have been around City Hall long enough to know that “we don’t know yet” is not a good sign.