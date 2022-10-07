Heather is a student from Bedford who had submitted an op-ed but quickly withdrew it. She didn’t feel it was ready. That’s admirable self-awareness.
Here are our suggestions for Heather and others with an opinion to share:
Heather is a student from Bedford who had submitted an op-ed but quickly withdrew it. She didn’t feel it was ready. That’s admirable self-awareness.
Here are our suggestions for Heather and others with an opinion to share:
The submission process is a good testing ground for budding writers as publication of op-eds and letters to the editor is competitive. Space in print is finite. That makes it a pass/fail exam, where sometimes you fail not because your opinion isn’t well written, but because the ideas don’t add enough information; repeating what many other writers have said or just making one point over and over are examples. In that situation, a publisher picks one out of the set to run if there are other opinions available, and there always are.
Compression is critical, be efficient. Readers want the maximum amount of information in the fewest words. Writing to the maximum allowed length — 250 words for letters and 800 words for op-eds — should never be the goal. Make your point and drop the mic.
Above all else, readers like surprises. If you can surprise someone with new data, your point of view or in how you express it — ideally in a good way, but not always — you know you’ve added to the information on the subject.
That’s a principle of good writing that’s literally grounded in physics. Our interpretation of the American mathematician and cryptographer Claude Shannon, the father of Information Theory, is that there is a near 100% probability people stop reading or listening if you make it a bore or a chore.
The words “Squash Hunger” are emblazoned on the side of a new refrigerated truck that Citizens Bank has just donated to the New Hampshire Food Bank.
Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.
Mark Twain once observed that patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it. For our ostensibly divided nation, Nov. 11 represents a pause to reflect on something that binds us all — the price paid in blood to have a nation to bicker about.
It’s fair time, which to thousands of Granite Staters means the Deerfield Fair is here.
New Hampshire citizens should be able to have their privacy protected even while being assured of better oversight of their doctors.
Try as we might, it is difficult to avoid the tidal wave of political commercials washing over New Hampshire right now. The cumulative effect may not be the one the candidates want, however.
Rep. Jess Edwards of Auburn has stepped forward to propose what has been an obvious need for months: an extension of the looming closing date for the state’s youth detention facility and the securing of a smaller replacement facility.
It is unfortunate that Hooksett state Rep. Michael Yakubovich has, due to illness, withdrawn from the contest for state Senate District 16. He is clearly a fighter and vows to remain involved.
We don’t pay a lot of heed to either political polls or “rankings” of states/communities. They seem to be churned out by the carload and are often of little consequence.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.