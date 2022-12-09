Republican legislators chose wisely this week in backing Sherman Packard for Speaker of the House and Jeb Bradley for President of the Senate. The two men bring great experience to their roles as well as personal integrity and an understanding of the conservative fiscal values that are key to New Hampshire’s advantage over other states.
We were particularly heartened to hear Bradley addressed the subject at Wednesday’s legislative proceedings.
“Given the economic challenges that hard-working families are dealing with,” Bradley told his colleagues, “it must be our top priority to exercise prudent fiscal management with their hard-earned tax dollars. That means passing a conservative budget with no sales or income tax, as well as continuing to work on lowering energy costs, and creating more workforce housing.”
The key phrase here is a “conservative budget with no sales or income tax.” Without the first, New Hampshire cannot keep the second.
But in an era where Washington continues to spend madly and kindly mete out to states some of the money we send in, it is very tempting for Concord to add on multiple layers of spending and programs that are not necessary and certainly not sustainable. It is very easy to say “yes” to all this spending. Bradley and Packard, along with Gov. Chris Sununu, understand that they are going to have to say “no.”
There will be tough days ahead and when the leaders do say “no” there will be much wailing and gnashing of teeth from all manner of special interests that take the public’s money in order to lobby for more of the public’s money. When taxpayers hear the wails, they will know whom to thank for protecting their pockets.
