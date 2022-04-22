Bay State officials chalk this up to a few shady RMV employees. But isn’t it possible — as in mythical Lake Wobegon, where all the children are above average — that every driving applicant was given a trophy and a passing grade, no test necessary? Wouldn’t want anyone’s self-esteem to be hurt, don’t you know.
Last we heard, Massachusetts was also about to join the states that allow illegal immigrants to have drivers’ licenses. Proponents argue that illegals will feel more comfortable knowing that their bad driving won’t get them deported. The bill’s backers also assure that these licenses won’t be used for voting purposes. New Hampshire, of course, has no such problem.
The Massachusetts’ sketchy license story has an interesting ending. Drivers who were discovered not to have taken the test were required to do so. Roughly half of them showed up. Of that number, 693 flunked the test, 381 qualified. In Massachusetts, that’s considered a passing grade.
Last week was not a banner one for New Hampshire’s Democratic Party. Its Latino Caucus leadership quit in disgust over the actions of two members of its congressional delegation. Meanwhile, national party leaders put a big bull’s-eye right on the back of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.
Two New Hampshire men who continue to contribute much to public understanding of America are filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan. Their latest work, a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, has just aired on PBS. It is one of their best efforts.
April 9th is the 80th anniversary of the largest surrender of U.S. troops in history at Bataan in 1942. During the death march that followed, unknowable thousands perished among the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner by the Japanese.