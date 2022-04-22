It appears that thousands of Massachusetts motorists were given drivers’ licenses without ever taking the required exam. Why are we not surprised?

Bay State officials chalk this up to a few shady RMV employees. But isn’t it possible — as in mythical Lake Wobegon, where all the children are above average — that every driving applicant was given a trophy and a passing grade, no test necessary? Wouldn’t want anyone’s self-esteem to be hurt, don’t you know.

Last we heard, Massachusetts was also about to join the states that allow illegal immigrants to have drivers’ licenses. Proponents argue that illegals will feel more comfortable knowing that their bad driving won’t get them deported. The bill’s backers also assure that these licenses won’t be used for voting purposes. New Hampshire, of course, has no such problem.

The Massachusetts’ sketchy license story has an interesting ending. Drivers who were discovered not to have taken the test were required to do so. Roughly half of them showed up. Of that number, 693 flunked the test, 381 qualified. In Massachusetts, that’s considered a passing grade.

Sunday, April 17, 2022

How the week went: Not so good for NH Democrats

Last week was not a banner one for New Hampshire’s Democratic Party. Its Latino Caucus leadership quit in disgust over the actions of two members of its congressional delegation. Meanwhile, national party leaders put a big bull’s-eye right on the back of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Friday, April 15, 2022

Rushing the super: Lousy way to pick a boss

The search for a new school superintendent for Manchester continues to appear to be a rush job, which is exactly the wrong approach. The school board ought to slow down and get this right.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

NH on guard: We all owe them

Our Monday story on New Hampshire National Guard personnel receiving Purple Hearts was another recent reminder of how much the Guard is part of New Hampshire and how wide and deep is its mission.

Keep ‘em closed: Lousy liquor look

Holy Week seems as good a time as any to comment on the legislative proposal to open state liquor stores — on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Thumbs down, say we.

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Jersey barrier? Mowers’ bad move

Matt Mowers insists he did nothing illegal when he voted twice as Republicans selected a presidential nominee in 2016. Which is not to say he did nothing really, really dumb.

Ben Franklin: A solid PBS series

Two New Hampshire men who continue to contribute much to public understanding of America are filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan. Their latest work, a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, has just aired on PBS. It is one of their best efforts.

Friday, April 08, 2022

Death march: Courage in surrender

April 9th is the 80th anniversary of the largest surrender of U.S. troops in history at Bataan in 1942. During the death march that followed, unknowable thousands perished among the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner by the Japanese.