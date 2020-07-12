Civics education being what it is these days, we are not at all sure if many public school students know that New Hampshire was one of America’s original 13 colonies. No matter. The way things are progressing, the very term “colony” may soon be expunged from whatever history books remain extant.

Just ask “MacDowell.” Until last week and for more than a century, the artist retreat in Peterborough was the MacDowell Colony.

It was a pretty good brand, known nationally and beyond as a nurturing spot for artists, playwrights, and composers. Thornton Wilder wrote “Our Town” in one of the colony’s cabins. He based the play’s setting, the mythical Grover’s Corners, on Peterborough itself.

Last week, MacDowell nixed its “colony” after its directors voted to “remove terminology with oppressive overtones.”

The New York Times reported that “the change comes as predominantly white arts institutions across the country are grappling with their own histories of racism and inequity amid the national protests following the police killing of George Floyd.”

Confused? Let Nell Irvin Painter, the chairwoman of the board, explain.

She told the Associated Press, the Times reports, that the word “colony” might refer “to a location under the control of an outside power, or, as it is applied to the artists’ retreat, a community of like-minded people. Both definitions convey a sense of hierarchy and exclusion.”

Oh, the horror.

The problem here isn’t with the term “colony.” The problem is with all these “like-minded people” trying, as Joe Biden would say, to “outwoke” each other.

If Wilder were writing today, this bunch would have rejected his famous play’s title as much too hierarchical and exclusive. Alas, “Urinetown” has been taken.

Friday, July 10, 2020
Sunday, July 05, 2020
Editorials

Masks for freedom: Our responsibility

  • Updated

This weekend we celebrate Independence Day. In 1776 the American colonies threw off the yoke of the British Empire. It took six more years of war following that Declaration of Independence to fully secure our freedom. In signing the Declaration of Independence the Founding Fathers ingrained …

Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Sunday, June 28, 2020
Editorials

Once a gold standard: Sad news from Crotched Mountain

The recent news of the closing of the Crotched Mountain school and residence quarters in Greenfield was disconcerting. In today’s parlance, the Crotched Mountain name would be considered a good “brand.” Years ago, though, it was the “gold standard” for the care and well-being of children and…

Friday, June 26, 2020
Editorials

Trump's fat thumb: Meddling in NH primaries may backfire

The Trump administration putting its fat thumb on the scales in our congressional primary contests is both unfair and unwise. It is not, however, unexpected. If the state Republican Party ignores its own rules and in other respects goes along with this nonsense, it will damage the party down…

Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Sunday, June 21, 2020
Editorials

Don't dumb it down: Manchester education standards

If Manchester’s public education system really wishes to say thank you to dedicated teachers like Central’s Selma Naccach-Hoff; and if the system really wants to stand for the high standards that she and so many other devoted teachers have insisted on for students, it will dismiss the idea o…

Friday, June 19, 2020