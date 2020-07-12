Civics education being what it is these days, we are not at all sure if many public school students know that New Hampshire was one of America’s original 13 colonies. No matter. The way things are progressing, the very term “colony” may soon be expunged from whatever history books remain extant.
Just ask “MacDowell.” Until last week and for more than a century, the artist retreat in Peterborough was the MacDowell Colony.
It was a pretty good brand, known nationally and beyond as a nurturing spot for artists, playwrights, and composers. Thornton Wilder wrote “Our Town” in one of the colony’s cabins. He based the play’s setting, the mythical Grover’s Corners, on Peterborough itself.
Last week, MacDowell nixed its “colony” after its directors voted to “remove terminology with oppressive overtones.”
The New York Times reported that “the change comes as predominantly white arts institutions across the country are grappling with their own histories of racism and inequity amid the national protests following the police killing of George Floyd.”
Confused? Let Nell Irvin Painter, the chairwoman of the board, explain.
She told the Associated Press, the Times reports, that the word “colony” might refer “to a location under the control of an outside power, or, as it is applied to the artists’ retreat, a community of like-minded people. Both definitions convey a sense of hierarchy and exclusion.”
Oh, the horror.
The problem here isn’t with the term “colony.” The problem is with all these “like-minded people” trying, as Joe Biden would say, to “outwoke” each other.
If Wilder were writing today, this bunch would have rejected his famous play’s title as much too hierarchical and exclusive. Alas, “Urinetown” has been taken.