Friend and sometime opinion contributor Jack Falvey notes that upwards of 90% of the people on earth are said to believe in a higher power. He suggests that we all pick a day to ask that higher power to give everyone a helping hand in this troubled time.
Jack suggests April 12. That happens to be a week from today and it happens to be Easter Sunday.
Easter is going to be much different this year, to be sure. Church services will be viewed remotely if at all. Family traditions will be altered considerably if not abandoned altogether.
But Easter’s message will be as important and meaningful this year as it has ever been. Its message of hope, belief, life and selflessness is something to cherish and to cling to.
It seems to us that the day of the Lord’s Resurrection is a wonderful date for the world to say its prayers. Thanks, Jack.