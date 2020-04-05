Friend and sometime opinion contributor Jack Falvey notes that upwards of 90% of the people on earth are said to believe in a higher power. He suggests that we all pick a day to ask that higher power to give everyone a helping hand in this troubled time.

Jack suggests April 12. That happens to be a week from today and it happens to be Easter Sunday.

Easter is going to be much different this year, to be sure. Church services will be viewed remotely if at all. Family traditions will be altered considerably if not abandoned altogether.

But Easter’s message will be as important and meaningful this year as it has ever been. Its message of hope, belief, life and selflessness is something to cherish and to cling to.

It seems to us that the day of the Lord’s Resurrection is a wonderful date for the world to say its prayers. Thanks, Jack.

Sunday, April 05, 2020
Editorials

Governor's golf plan: Taking things one step at a time

Gov. Chris Sununu seems somehow to have survived his recent brush with death in which he ordered the closure of hair salons as being not an essential service in these troubled times. The man has a mother, wife and several sisters and yet he lives.

Friday, April 03, 2020
Editorials

About April vacation: Asking parents, teachers? How novel!

Some New Hampshire school districts are considering canceling the traditional week-long April vacation. Others (like Merrimack) already have done so. We have our own view on the subject, but one thing we really like is that some districts have sought community input, particularly parents, be…

Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Editorials

Other perilous times: Manchester has been through a few

The news and our own experiences tell us that we are living in uncertain times like none other in American history. It is true that the coronavirus pandemic and state and national government responses to it, as well as those of the general public, are drastic and extreme.

Sunday, March 29, 2020
Editorials

Information, please: Paying attention requires facts

The town of Washington has had one of its 1,200 residents test positive for COVID-19. The person was in the hospital last week. Someone at the South Broadway Honey Dew Donut shop in Salem for hours at a time on the mornings of March 17-19 also tested positive. A third person with the virus w…

Saturday, March 28, 2020
Friday, March 27, 2020
Editorials

NH helps out: Granite State spirit alive and well

The stories we have been reporting of New Hampshire individuals and businesses stepping up to meet the viral pandemic are inspiring but not at all surprising. Our small state has long been characterized by its neighbor-helping-neighbor attitude. It was meeting challenges long before anyone e…

Monday, March 23, 2020
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Editorials

Dealing with the pandemic

The reality as well as the projections for the immediate future of the COVID-19 pandemic make it clear that returning to business as usual in New Hampshire and the nation is not right around the corner. But getting to that corner is vital.

Friday, March 20, 2020