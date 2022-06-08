A military veteran took us to task in a letter yesterday bemoaning the lack of any reference in Monday’s newspaper to the anniversary of the Allies’ D-Day landings on June 6, 1944.
Technically, the gentleman wasn’t correct. Our daily Almanac featured the historic World War II operation as its first item. But we get his point, which is that Americans forget such endeavors at our peril.
One of the many things that makes New Hampshire a special place is the variety and strength of its nonprofit community. And key to that community’s success is the individual and business support that nonprofits receive. Without the community, there would be far fewer non-profit organizations…
New Hampshire citizens need to keep an eye on efforts to liberalize housing development laws and regulations or they may wake up some day soon to find four new families living on the small single-family lot next door. They also may find the Granite State morphing into an extension of suburba…
When it comes to New Hampshire pro-life voters, Gov. Chris Sununu may think he has a buffer zone around him. With likely Democratic opponents even more pro-abortion than he, where else are pro-lifers to go?
The root causes of mass murders such as America continues to witness in recent times are many. A loss of faith in God, the lack of moral teaching, the sewage piped through social media to children, all have contributed to a sense of hopelessness for many young people.
Americans get to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend because a lot of our countrymen can’t. These would be fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters and other kin who went off to wars large and small all over the world, either generations ago or much more recently, in defense of this land, a…
Having repeated his position that the United States will defend Taiwan with force if need be against an invasion by the Communist Chinese, President Joe Biden has quickly lapsed back into “strategic ambiguity.”