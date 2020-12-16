“The social and emotional health of our students is paramount right now,” says Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt.
We think their academic health should rank right up there, as well. But none of them appear to be faring very well under the district’s response to COVID-19. That response has been to withdraw to “remote learning” after what seemed at best a half-hearted attempt at a “hybrid” model. More students are flunking classes. Child-abuse reports are down, which doesn’t mean there is less abuse but fewer opportunities for outside observation.
Goldhardt’s statement came in support of a school board vote this week to allow winter student athletics to proceed, despite the pandemic. Since the sports wouldn’t start up until January, that should put them on track with the resumption of hybrid classes. Parents and the community ought to push the board and Goldhardt to make a return to full classroom learning soon thereafter.
If the district puts as much thought and energy into a full classroom return as the athletic department has done with its detailed sports protocols, that should be doable. The current spike in cases has had minimal effect on the school population, students and teachers alike. That shouldn’t change, whether the subject is basketball or wrestling with Latin II.