We have no sympathy for the loud and foul-mouthed individuals who feel they have the unqualified right to harass and disrupt the peace and privacy of public servants in their own homes. Recently, it has been Gov. Chris Sununu and his young family who have been targeted. But it could be any public official or, for that matter, any private citizen.
Crying freedom of speech and the right to assemble isn’t really the issue here. The protesters would have a case if the government tried to shut them down in the public square. They would also have access to a much larger public audience there. But that is not what this is about. This bunch wants to teach the governor a lesson for having the temerity to order public health directives, such as mask-wearing, with which they disagree.
They want you to know that they are from the “Live Free or Die” state and they will scream their four-letter, monosyllabic epithets to prove it.