We have no sympathy for the loud and foul-mouthed individuals who feel they have the unqualified right to harass and disrupt the peace and privacy of public servants in their own homes. Recently, it has been Gov. Chris Sununu and his young family who have been targeted. But it could be any public official or, for that matter, any private citizen.

Crying freedom of speech and the right to assemble isn’t really the issue here. The protesters would have a case if the government tried to shut them down in the public square. They would also have access to a much larger public audience there. But that is not what this is about. This bunch wants to teach the governor a lesson for having the temerity to order public health directives, such as mask-wearing, with which they disagree.

They want you to know that they are from the “Live Free or Die” state and they will scream their four-letter, monosyllabic epithets to prove it.

Sunday, January 03, 2021
Editorials

Speaking of rights: Bow, Salem and Right to Know

If you don’t think the First Amendment and the Right to Know law are key to an informed public, consider recent events in Bow and Salem. Bow residents have recently learned that 10 of the 11 officers of their police department voted no confidence in their police chief. They also learned that…

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Editorials

Litter bugs us: Talking COVID-19 trash

It has been noted that the 2020 pandemic has had the salutary effect of getting more people pursuing more outside activities, be it hiking, biking, climbing, or just perambulating in the fresh air. Alas, it has also brought out the witless few who bespoil nature even as they walk through it.

Sunday, December 27, 2020
Editorials

Tax dodge: Nothing to see here

There being some strength in numbers, it is good to see that New Hampshire has plenty of company in its suit against Massachusetts for trying to collect income tax from people no longer earning their incomes there. More than a dozen states have joined in seeking a U.S. Supreme Court review o…

Editorials

Christa's coin: Good idea for sale proceeds

We like the design for the new Christa McAuliffe silver dollar, as revealed last week. We like even more the tie-in it will have with another New Hampshire point of scientific pride: the FIRST Robotics program, which was started here by Dean Kamen and is now recognized and practiced around t…

Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Editorials

Clear the roof: Dangerous driving warning

It shouldn’t have taken a law, or death and serious injury for New Hampshire motorists to recognize the danger they create by failing to clear ice and snow from atop their vehicles. In fact, most drivers do recognize this. But it only takes one who, either by distraction or disregard for oth…

Editorials

Littleton’s loss: Dr. 'Crow' Enderson, RIP

Our condolences to his immediate family and to his much larger Littleton “family” on the recent passing of Dr. Robert “Crow” Enderson. If there was a sport or community cause in which “Crow” wasn’t involved, we would be surprised.

Editorials

Still time to give :The need for Santa Fund

  • Carl Perreault

Our good news from the week just past: Despite or perhaps because of this tough and terrible year, people and businesses are continuing to contribute to the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.

Friday, December 18, 2020
Editorials

Those House rules: Not requiring masks is wrong

The Republican majority on the New Hampshire House Rules Committee was right this week to reject mandates on firearms, or even firewater, at the State House. It was wrong on refusing to require the wearing of protective masks.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Editorials

Nashua's curfew: What benefit at what cost?

Nashua’s Board of Health vote this week recommending aldermen set a 9:30 nightly curfew for restaurants and bars was not surprising but still disappointing. We hope the aldermen were listening to citizens, including one who said it feels “like this is a knee-jerk reaction to do something bec…

Sunday, December 13, 2020
Editorials

No to Nashua curfew: Stopping the Mass. hordes

Nashua is considering a 9:30 p.m. mandatory closing time for its restaurants and bars because, its health officials say, Massachusetts has one. They worry that Bay Staters, still ravenous for food and drink at that hour, will head to Nashua to wine, dine, and disperse COVID-19. In fact, they…