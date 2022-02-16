It is all good for the State of New Hampshire to provide compensation for any individuals who were abused while wards of the state at the old Youth Development Center in Manchester. Individuals who agree to be compensated have to waive further litigation, which is their choice. Legislation now being considered would establish a $100 million fund to satisfy legitimate claims.
That’s quite a sum, but so are the horror stories of abuse that allegedly happened at the hands of adults who were supposed to be watching over juveniles.
But the state would be going too far to also pay for a new position of independent administrator to resolve any disputed claims.
Has the promise of a state surplus and continued federal spending here relieved the Legislature of any and all forms of fiscal sanity?
The initial proposal called for arbitration to settle any claims on which an individual and the state cannot agree. That seems fair. Concern that the arbitration process is linked to the attorney general’s office and thus somehow off-putting to claimants strikes us as holding that office and the state in pretty low regard.
Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Lynn notes that taxpayers would have to pay much more to create an administrator than to rely on arbitration.
Lynn, now a state representative himself, said the cost would be “very, very significant.”
Fellow legislators should pay him heed on this one.
New Hampshire Republicans who hope to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the fall may want to hold up on chasing after the official Donald Trump seal of approval. The cracks are beginning to emerge in Trumpville.
Gov. Chris Sununu is generally good about being upfront with the public. That is why we were puzzled recently about letters he exchanged with the Massachusetts’ high court in the matter of Harmony Montgomery, a little girl who hasn’t been seen in more than two years.