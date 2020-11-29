To be young and conservative, Winston Churchill said, one has no heart. But to be old and liberal, he added, one has no head.
No doubt the New Hampshire Young Democrats are motivated not only by politics but by their compassion for society’s unfortunate. We won’t question the group’s sincerity in its criticism last week of Gov. Chris Sununu over the homeless issue. But it might also look at Manchester’s Democratic mayor, Joyce Craig. She has been singularly ineffective, letting the problem spin out of control. After repeatedly urging the state to take action on the courthouse encampment, Craig then protested the cleanup, calling it inhumane. On the contrary, the state action prompted a number of those campers to accept shelter and service opportunities.
While we understand the Young Democrats’ passion, their boilerplate gibberish is neither constructive nor comprehensible.
Their letter demanding Sununu to act contained this: “This season’s uninhabitable winter conditions will result in needless death without swift action from your office.”
The words of a budding bureaucrat.