Agree or not with the state’s decision to share personal health information during the COVID-19 crisis, it is good for the public to be aware of the policy. To our knowledge, however, it wasn’t publicized by state officials. It became public after a Seacoastonline.com article picked up on it and this newspaper then broadened it into a major New Hampshire Sunday News story.

In a public health emergency, especially one as unprecedented as this, the people ought to know to what lengths government agencies are going to protect them and first responders.

The Sunday News reported that the state is making known to local police and fire departments on a daily basis the names and addresses of all confirmed COVID-19 cases. Those agencies then alert personnel if they are responding to a call at such an address. This way, it is explained, those responders can be prepared.

That seems understandable. But with a highly infectious disease in which many victims show no symptoms, shouldn’t responders be preparing for each and every call with the assumption that COVID-19 is present?

Is a shortage of personal protective equipment still a problem? Officials tell us that while universal precautions are taken for every call, added gear such as face shields and gowns may be added when it’s a definite COVID-19 case.

Officials say they are cautious with sharing the identity information and a name on the list is deleted after 21 days. But unless the patient lives alone, is it wise to delete an address to which first responders may return?

This pandemic has put our state and nation in a new and upsetting world. Rewriting the rules for protecting personal health information may be needed in order to protect the greater public good, but the public also needs to be made aware of what is being done in its name.

