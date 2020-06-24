The New Hampshire Right to Know Law has been much in the news of late, particularly with state supreme court decisions on what is and and ought to be public information regarding public employees, including in law enforcement.
This Friday, the public has a chance to better understanding those rulings via a free public webinar.
It is sponsored by the New England First Amendment Coalition, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, and the New Hampshire Press Association. More information on how to register is available at this website: https://bit.ly/2V8EzA4