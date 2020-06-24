The New Hampshire Right to Know Law has been much in the news of late, particularly with state supreme court decisions on what is and and ought to be public information regarding public employees, including in law enforcement.

This Friday, the public has a chance to better understanding those rulings via a free public webinar.

It is sponsored by the New England First Amendment Coalition, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, and the New Hampshire Press Association. More information on how to register is available at this website: https://bit.ly/2V8EzA4

Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Sunday, June 21, 2020
Editorials

Don't dumb it down: Manchester education standards

If Manchester’s public education system really wishes to say thank you to dedicated teachers like Central’s Selma Naccach-Hoff; and if the system really wants to stand for the high standards that she and so many other devoted teachers have insisted on for students, it will dismiss the idea o…

Friday, June 19, 2020
Sunday, June 07, 2020
Editorials

Political pandemic: Sununu has dealt well with all that

We sympathize with Gov. Chris Sununu in dealing with politics in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. The charge is false that his is a political double standard, allowing only those large-scale gatherings with which he agrees, i.e., demonstrations concerning the senseless death of a black…