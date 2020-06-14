You’re a grand old flag,
You’re a high-flying flag,
And forever in peace may you wave.
You’re the emblem of the land I love,
The home of the free and the brave.
Ev’ry heart beats true
‘Neath the Red, White and Blue,
Where there’s never a boast or brag.
But should auld acquaintance be forgot,
Keep your eye on the grand old flag.
-- From the song “You’re a Grand Old Flag” written in 1906 by playwright George M. Cohan
June 14 is officially recognized as Flag Day. It commemorates the date in 1777 when the Second Continental Congress chose the Stars and Stripes as America’s flag.