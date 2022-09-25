Rep. Jess Edwards of Auburn has stepped forward to propose what has been an obvious need for months: an extension of the looming closing date for the state’s youth detention facility and the securing of a smaller replacement facility.
That is welcome news. It would be reckless and irresponsible to simply close the Manchester facility without having a solid plan of how and where to house youths who are a danger to themselves or to the public.
The current Sununu Youth Services Center is too big, at 144 beds, and too expensive, at $13 million per year. But the fact is that some youths need a secure facility, as seen most recently in the number of times that state and city police have been called to quell mayhem at the North River Road complex.
Edwards proposes a three-month extension from the current March 1, 2023, closing deadline set for the facility by the Legislature. In a separate measure, he calls for a new facility of 12 to 14 beds (with room for 18 if necessary).
That gives the state more time to figure out just where and what a new facility would look like. Is it possible to repurpose part of the existing facility? Does it need to be completely new and in a different setting?
Getting this right is more important than meeting an arbitrary deadline.
As with too much of what state government does in the name of the people but behind their backs, public education also cloaks in secrecy what the public ought to know and what it needs to know if it is to have any confidence in those decisions made in its name.
