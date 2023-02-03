New Hampshire’s housing shortage is real, to be sure, and attention is and must be paid to it. Some efforts, such as a state housing appeals board, are steps in the right direction. Others, however, go too far the wrong way and could be ruinous to our state’s character.
Case in point: proposed legislation that would allow four individual housing units anywhere that is zoned for single-family homes.
Anywhere? Apparently in any town or city that has municipal water and sewer services. Anywhere, no matter what the local residents envisioned when they enacted zoning.
The term “single family” would no longer mean what it says.
House Bill 44 would allow a single four-unit building or four individual buildings or a “double duplex” to be constructed on what today is understood to be a single-family lot.
Granted, some communities have gone overboard, requiring multiple acres of land for a single house. That is also not good for New Hampshire.
But swinging the pendulum this far in the other direction is nonsensical and dangerous.
Sponsoring Rep. Rebecca McWiliams, D-Concord, says that about one-third of New Hampshire communities would be affected. This, we gather, is the percentage of towns and cities with municipal water and sewer. But should this bill become law, wouldn’t any area where such service is subsequently enacted be subject to it?
The bill had its backers at a hearing last week, with several making the housing-shortage argument.
But the New Hampshire Municipal Association is opposed, for the very good reason that such a measure would totally ignore local control in an area where local control by its very definition is important — at least to the people who live there.
