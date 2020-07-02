Defunding police facts are nothing to fear
To the Editor: In his June 26 letter titled “Protesters demonstrate more police are needed,” Peter Arel of Manchester stated “if the police department is defunded there will be no protection for cities and towns,” citing a desire to feel safe.
To clarify, the slogan “defund the police” is misleading; the proposition would not leave communities without protection, but rather would slowly transition funds toward mitigating the conditions that promote crime.
Research shows us that, historically, adding police officers to an area does not reduce crime. Investing in communities by providing addiction resources, shelters, educational programs, etc. does reduce crime.
Despite training, police officers are not equipped to act as social workers and psychologists, nor should they be expected to. By investing in our communities, police officers can be more effective in their work. This could include employing social workers and other experts to tackle drug, mental health, domestic violence, homelessness, and other issues, focusing on preventative efforts.
Policing has problematic roots in “slave patrols,” and despite our best efforts, racism still haunts our police system. While the logistics of defunding remain unclear, it is undeniable that now is the time to re-think and restructure our law enforcement system. When I hear “defund the police,” I am not afraid; I am hopeful that we can change our police system and make our society safer, for all New Hampshirites.
ALLISON WOOD
Tuftonboro