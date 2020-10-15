Voting for Ford and other Democrats
To the Editor: I’m voting for Sue Ford, Democratic candidate for state Senate District 1 (Coos and Grafton) and other Democrats on the ballot, including Edith Tucker, running for District 5 in the House. Priorities they share will benefit North Country residents and others.
Ford supports strengthening public education. She wants North Country children to get equal educational opportunity. She supports policies changing the way education is funded, easing the property tax burden. Last session, she supported the Commission to Study School Funding. She will be needed as the Legislature tries to implement its recommendations.
Ford has significant budgeting experience as a school administrator and in her eight years in the House. The state has a tough task grappling with competing budget priorities. We need her skills finding the right path to fairly fund North Country needs.
She will work hard to ensure all residents have access to good health care, whether supplied via employers, Medicaid, Medicare, or the Affordable Care Act. This is particularly important due to COVID.
Let’s not forget those struggling with addiction. Ford supports expanding treatment options to fight opioid addiction and implementing substance abuse education in schools. Let’s decrease addiction by preventing it before it starts! Ford also co-sponsored a bill so that foster children can receive critical services until they turn 21.
Ford will work for a living wage for all. No one can support a family on $7.25 an hour, people should not have to work 2 or 3 jobs. North Country workers deserve decent pay.
ELIZABETH P. HESS
Randolph