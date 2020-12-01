$1,600 per legislative service request is fiction
To the Editor: Steven J. Connolly of Bethlehem complained about the fact that state legislators have introduced 530 pieces of legislation for the upcoming session. (Actually, as of Nov. 27th, 743 “legislative services requests” have been introduced, with more to come.)
Mr. Connolly claims this costs the taxpayers $1,600 per request. That is a totally fictional number. The Office of Legislative Services spends about $2.75 million/year, but that is a fixed cost which stays the same regardless of how many bills need to be drafted, and the office has many duties beyond drafting bills. The marginal cost of writing and printing each bill is in fact near zero, and in any case not every bill is a proposal for a new law. Most bills actually propose modifying or even eliminating existing laws.
Mr. Connolly is a former legislator who served in the mid-1990s, and he himself was a prime sponsor of nine bills, only three of which passed.
REP. TIMOTHY HORRIGAN
Durham