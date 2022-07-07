2017 tax reforms should be kept to help NH businesses
To the Editor: I am writing to encourage our federal delegation to preserve the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. In 1998, my wife and I founded Focus Technology Solutions. Our first few years were exciting and humbling, but we grew steadily until the horrific terrorist attacks of 9/11, leaving our company reeling. Suddenly, we were faced with the possibility that the company wouldn’t make it. Those weeks after the attack were the longest of our lives as we worked to salvage our business while losing sleep worrying about making payroll.
It is with this in mind that I am concerned about Congress rescinding portions of the 2017 federal tax reforms, which were enormously helpful to businesses throughout New Hampshire. Those tax reforms were a shot in the arm, enabling companies to hire new employees, increase wages and benefits and make needed capital investments.
The state economy is strong, but we are seeing serious headwinds nationally. Between supply chain issues, heightened inflation and conflict abroad, our economic standing is at risk. A recent National Association of Manufacturers study shows that limiting or rescinding the 2017 tax provisions would increase costs and decrease economic activity.
Thousands of Granite State businesses are providing good jobs and simply want to be able to support their families and communities. They care more about paychecks than politics. I encourage our elected officials to help them do so by preserving the 2017 tax reforms and maintaining our economic advantage.
To the Editor: I am running for state representative for Londonderry and support families. This means keeping taxes low so that families can keep more of their hard earned money. It also means getting children the education that they need so that their futures can be brighter than ours. Pres…
To the Editor: The freedom to choose our leaders and speak up for what we believe in is foundational to American democracy. To accomplish this, all citizens should be allowed and encouraged to vote. In the 1960s, I was stationed in Korea and Vietnam during election years. Federal and state l…