To the Editor: I have been CEO of our fourth-generation family business, Wire Belt Company in Londonderry, with factories in the UK and Germany. For more than 100 years, our company has produced world-class conveyor belts and accessories. In an increasingly competitive global marketplace, our business has grown and flourished through careful stewardship and a skilled and dedicated workforce of more than 300 employees worldwide.
In 2017, Congress and President Donald Trump helped our business and the economy generally by passing federal tax reforms that boosted our company in a variety of ways. Those changes, which included a reduction in the corporate tax rate that made our country more competitive with other international competitors, allowed us to better focus on growing and investing in our business and better supporting our employees. As a direct result of that tax change, we decided to invest in new machinery, expand our product line, and expand and invest in our future here in New Hampshire. We could have expanded in the UK or Germany where the corporate tax rate was almost half of the U.S. corporate tax rate at that time. The new tax rate became competitive enough for me to have confidence in expanding here.
A recent National Association of Manufacturers study noted that increasing corporate taxes now would be disruptive and harmful to our economy and our company. I encourage our federal delegation to leave the 2017 tax plan in place, and work collaboratively to keep our economy strong and growing.
