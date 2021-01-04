2021 could use healthy dose of compassion
To the Editor: There is a severe lack of compassion in the world today. This is made even more clear given some people’s attitude toward New Hampshire’s houseless community. These people call into question whether this group deserves any help from the state and assume it is their fault they are homeless.
Why must we always assume the worst in people? And even if our worst assumptions prove true, do these people not also deserve to have their basic human needs fulfilled?
Picture yourself in that situation. Maybe you lost your job due to the pandemic and were unable to afford your rent, so you were evicted. You’ve done nothing morally wrong, you’ve just fallen on hard times. A little perspective is a valuable thing to have before making snap judgements about other people just trying to survive.
Instead of debating the morality of another individual’s existence, realize that you, too, have been wronged by this system. We should be uniting to try and fix what is broken in our society. We should be asking why basic human needs like housing, food, and warmth are not already guaranteed. Governor Chris Sununu simply creating a task force is not enough, especially when that task force excludes the mayor of the city hardest hit by this crisis. People are dying now, and something must be done.
Let’s stop asking ourselves whether or not people deserve to be housed, clothed, warm and fed, and start asking our elected officials why these needs have not yet been fulfilled.
RUBY CARR
Nottingham