236 years in total
To the Editor: Joe Biden will turn 78 years old on Friday. Mitch McConnell is 78 years old. Nancy Pelosi is 80 years old. Their combined age is 236 years old.
If I were that old I would happily retire and enjoy the last years of my life in peace. Instead, Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, and Nancy Pelosi will serve in high political office through their early to mid-80s if they all live that long. They cannot give up their power.
Meanwhile, I’ve read that Wall Street and K Street operatives and lobbyists are lining up to work in the Biden administration.
In closing, the politicians get older, the rich get richer, and the rest of us get the proverbial shaft.
JONATHAN MELLE
Amherst