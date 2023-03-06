24-hour wait is wrong

To the Editor: I am urging the New Hampshire Legislature to reject HB 562, which requires a mandatory 24-hour waiting period for all people seeking abortion care. This bill’s only intention is to create unnecessary obstacles to reproductive health care. As a Granite State health care professional, I know firsthand how detrimental HB 562 will be to my community members.

Letter: AG should withdraw NH from ESG litigation

To the Editor: Attorney General John Formella has added New Hampshire to the litigation aimed at blocking ESG investing.  Formella stated that “This action is all about protecting the hard-earned retirement savings of Granite Staters and of Americans all across the country.”