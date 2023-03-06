To the Editor: I am urging the New Hampshire Legislature to reject HB 562, which requires a mandatory 24-hour waiting period for all people seeking abortion care. This bill’s only intention is to create unnecessary obstacles to reproductive health care. As a Granite State health care professional, I know firsthand how detrimental HB 562 will be to my community members.
24-hour waiting periods place undue financial and emotional burden on Granite Staters seeking abortion care. The requirement to make an additional trip to a health care site is likely not feasible for all Granite Staters, given economic and logistical barriers that are widespread throughout the diverse communities in our state. Because of this, HB 562 will disproportionately impact lower-income people, those in abusive relationships, and those without access to transportation.
Additionally, geographic access to safe, legal in-health center abortion care is already severely limited in the Granite State. Abortion providers are located in only four of New Hampshire’s 10 counties. For patients in the North Country or in rural and underserved areas, the 24-hour waiting period could be the difference between receiving essential care or being forced to continue a pregnancy against their will.
New Hampshire’s medical doctors already provide comprehensive information and counseling to people seeking abortion care, and Granite Staters are fully capable of making private, personal health care decisions. But HB 562 wrongly claims politicians know better. The New Hampshire Legislature must reject HB 562 and its attempts to create unnecessary barriers to care. Contact your state representatives today!
To the Editor: Attorney General John Formella has added New Hampshire to the litigation aimed at blocking ESG investing. Formella stated that “This action is all about protecting the hard-earned retirement savings of Granite Staters and of Americans all across the country.”