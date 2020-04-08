$2T windfall for Pelosi to assure is well spent
To the Editor: I am heartened to read that Nancy Pelosi is forming a select committee to oversee the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.
This will assure $25 million for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (which fired 96 members of the National Symphony Orchestra anyway), $75 million for PBS stations, $75 million for the National Foundation on the Arts and Humanities, $50 million for the Institute of Museum and Library Services, $75 million for the National Endowment for the Humanities, to name but a few, will be spent as appropriated.
One cannot make this stuff up and it would be hilarious were it not so disgraceful and pathetic.
CHRISTOPHER FREIBERGER
Silver Street, Manchester