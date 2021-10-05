$3.5T in welfare billed as an infrastructure investment
To the Editor: Politicians have created a fictitious word calling middle-class welfare payments “human infrastructure.” Let’s be honest with the American people and call the $3.5 trillion (the most costly in American history) what it is — welfare for the middle class.
We have quality public education in New Hampshire. We need to encourage parents to play a more active role in encouraging our children to be more disciplined in their studies. In their preschool years, we need parents to be the teachers for their preschool children not peer group influences. Free community college is more destructive than helpful. If students have no investment in their education, they will not work as hard as possible to get through college, and we will have a lower quality of professors because we will run out of debt to support this free college promise.
We spent $60 billion last year through our U.S. Department of Education and yet, in New Hampshire, our state is graduating less than 50% of our students proficient in math and science. We do not need more money. We need to have our children learn STEM, not social justice.
Some people do not understand that returning the corporate tax rate to pre-2017 levels, as it was in the Obama Administration, will incentivize our multi-national corporations to build plants overseas and hire foreign employees. This will leave our workers unemployed and is in contradiction to Biden saying he is going to bring back the supply chain to America.