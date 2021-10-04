To the Editor: I feel compelled to address what news outlets either do not cover or gloss over in my opinion. That is the growing gap between wages, living expenses, and what businesses pay.
Box and club stores and fast food outlets pay $16 to $18.50 an hour, so if you are working five eight-hour days that’s about $740 a week, or for 4 weeks about $2,900 and change before taxes. If you live in New Hampshire most rents are $2,500 and up and forget even trying to get a loan for a house, the banks will laugh at you.
That means you are working at least 3 to 4 weeks just to afford the rent not including any other necessities. Trying to save for retirement on that salary — much less pay for food, heat, lights, electricity, water — is a lost cause. I see many news reports on long-term care facilities, restaurants and other places crying for help but it’s more than just the COVID issue that has pushed supplies, rent, housing beyond most workers now. The only solution in my opinion is to have a minimum wage of at least $35 an hour wage not $25 as reported.
To the Editor: The limits of energy density and the rarity of necessary elements make the electric society very impractical. My take is that the Green New Deal is another political money-laundering operation, where people in the know get to prosper off their misdirection. I used to suffer fr…