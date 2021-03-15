A $350-billion looting of America by government
To the Editor: State and city bloated governments with their bloated employee rolls, bloated salaries, bloated retirement programs will be bailed out by federal taxpayers. It’s $350 billion dollars that will never be paid back in one of the biggest rip-offs of taxpayers in American history. Many of these states have been in trouble long before COVID.Since when are federal taxpayers on the hook for mismanaged governments at the state, city and county level?
Municipal and state employee unions have far too much power and have bankrupted their employers. Why does the federal government bail out mismanaged states and cities with our money and the money of the next generations? Democrats had a good chance to show us how to govern, but instead organized yet another giant theft of public money, robbing taxpayers and future taxpayers, just like the last administration.
It was announced Friday that the total amount to be distributed to states under the recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, showing massive payments to mismanaged states in America. The list includes California at $42 billion, Illinois at $13 billion and New York at $24 billion in federal funds....taxpayer and future taxpayer money. These are reliable Democrat states, but most states got something.
JEFF KASSEL
Appleton Street, Manchester