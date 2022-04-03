$400 to see Chris Rock is also slap in the face

To the Editor: The economy can’t be too bad if people can afford to spend $400 for a ticket to go hear a comedian who got slapped at the Oscars!

MICHAEL MATTESON

Hancock

 
Friday, April 01, 2022
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Monday, March 28, 2022
Sunday, March 27, 2022