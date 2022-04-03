Letter: $400 for a comedy show is a slap in the face Apr 3, 2022 16 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save $400 to see Chris Rock is also slap in the faceTo the Editor: The economy can’t be too bad if people can afford to spend $400 for a ticket to go hear a comedian who got slapped at the Oscars!MICHAEL MATTESONHancock Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Friday, April 01, 2022 Letter: We need immigrants because we need workers NH needs its immigrants Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Letter: Croydon schools still have sufficient budget Croydon schools will still have sufficient budget Letter: Republican senate candidates wrong on gas tax Republican candidates are wrong on gas tax Letter: Simple question SCOTUS nominee wouldn't answer Court nominee should be able to answer this Tuesday, March 29, 2022 Letter: A couple questions before rushing into the mayor's plan A couple questions before rushing into mayor’s plan Letter: Parade put city's Irish price on display Parade put Manchester’s Irish pride on display Letter: We are not out of the COVID-19 woods yet We are not out of the COVID-19 woods yet Monday, March 28, 2022 Letter: A vital lesson from the tragedy in Ukraine Peril of indifference seen in tragedy unfolding in Ukraine Letter: Biden nominee brings perspective to the court Biden nominee’s perspective will benefit Supreme Court Sunday, March 27, 2022 Letter: Legal weed in liquor stores is a crackpot idea Legal weed in state stores is a crackpot idea Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Republican senate candidates wrong on gas tax Letter: Senate should reject HB 1393 Letter: Croydon schools still have sufficient budget Letter: We need immigrants because we need workers Letter: Legal weed in liquor stores is a crackpot idea Letter: A vital lesson from the tragedy in Ukraine Letter: We are not out of the COVID-19 woods yet Letter: Biden presidency has put us at risk of World War III Letter: Biden nominee brings perspective to the court Letter: A couple questions before rushing into the mayor's plan Editorial Cartoon: Bob Gorrell Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Bob Gorrell Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Sunday, April 03, 2022 Patrick Hynes: What exactly is the Dem position on COVID? Patrick J. Buchanan: Insult diplomacy: Does Biden's vilification of Putin help? Friday, April 01, 2022 John Stossel: Let them in Wednesday, March 30, 2022 David Harsanyi : No, school boards are not 'banning books' Patrick J. Buchanan: Asia's autocrats are calling, Mr. Biden Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT