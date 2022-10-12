To the Editor: When a drug overdose occurs and the person is given Narcan to reverse the overdose, that person is then thrown into precipitated withdrawals and becomes very sick. Most at this point either refuse transport to the hospital or leave the hospital as their priority is to alleviate their withdrawal sickness. Society then misses the opportunity to help point this person toward recovery services which creates a gap in the continuum of care.
We need a program whereby recovery services personnel are placed in hospital emergency rooms as well as with first responders so that buprenorphine can be offered to the patient as an immediate “fix” and a safer alternative to street drugs.
I believe that most of those in this situation would gladly accept the buprenorphine to help mitigate their withdrawal sickness thereby creating an opportunity for an effective therapeutic intervention.
New Hampshire needs to invest in creating peer recovery support specialists and place them in hospitals and with first responders to help ensure there is no interruption in the continuum of care and an effective therapeutic intervention with the help of buprenorphine can be implemented.
To the Editor: I write in support of Franklin School Board candidates Laurie Cass, Liz Cote and Desiree McLaughlin. I have spoken to them and agree they need to work on curriculum, especially at the high school. We cannot have school board members looking at data and blaming teachers. As a f…