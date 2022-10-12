Better approach to ODs will yield better results

To the Editor: When a drug overdose occurs and the person is given Narcan to reverse the overdose, that person is then thrown into precipitated withdrawals and becomes very sick. Most at this point either refuse transport to the hospital or leave the hospital as their priority is to alleviate their withdrawal sickness. Society then misses the opportunity to help point this person toward recovery services which creates a gap in the continuum of care.

Monday, October 10, 2022
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Friday, October 07, 2022
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Tuesday, October 04, 2022

Letter: Franklin vote is today

To the Editor: I write in support of Franklin School Board candidates Laurie Cass, Liz Cote and Desiree McLaughlin. I have spoken to them and agree they need to work on curriculum, especially at the high school. We cannot have school board members looking at data and blaming teachers. As a f…