A compelling plan
To the Editor: Elizabeth Warren’s recent plan, “Restoring Integrity and Competence to Government,” is both compelling and indispensable for our nation. The next President must correct the corruption and chaos of the Trump era. It’s the most corrupt administration in history.
Trump’s abused his office by driving out honest and competent career civil servants, leaving key positions vacant and infesting the executive branch with cronies. Trump values only blind obedience in his appointees — no matter their incompetence and corruption. By installing Cabinet members who are openly hostile to their agency’s mission, he’s actively undermining the laws enacted by Congress. Many of his campaign staff and administration appointees have been indicted and convicted of crimes.
Warren will establish an independent Department of Justice (DOJ) Task Force to hold government officials accountable for illegal activity and investigate violations of bribery, insider trading and other anti-corruption and public integrity laws. Serious violations by immigration officials will also be examined.
Warren’s plan is comprehensive, tough, and shows a profound understanding of how the federal government operates. Her administration will: end the revolving door between government and lobbying, aggressively enforce conflict-of-interest rules and resuscitate the federal workforce.
As a citizen, I am reassured by Warren’s commitment to eliminating corruption and incompetence. I’m a retired federal employee so this is personal to me. Forty years ago, I took an oath to “support and defend the Constitution,” taking pride in becoming a civil servant knowing my job meant working for the people. I know Elizabeth will do the same.
JOAN JACOBS
Portsmouth